In an interview with Vir Das, he talked about his latest project Inside Out which is the most sincere crowd-work comedy show to come out of the lockdown. It has come from over 30 virtual zoom call gigs. Vir Das spoke with audiences from across the world and tried to find a common ground in the midst of coronavirus pandemic. He told that the response was overwhelming with people tuning in from around the world like Wuhan, Norway, Poland and Russia. Apart from this, the actor also gave an insight into his lockdown activities. There’s one hidden talent that he discovered himself. Also Read - 'Freedom of Speech in India is Not Free', Says Comedian-Actor Vir Das After Being Served 13 Legal Notices in 2020

