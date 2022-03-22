After experimenting Dosa with soya and tandoori fruits, a food vendor has come up with an amazing new experiment Cheesy Cone Chaat. This video has gone viral on internet. The video was shared by Aamchi Mumbai. In this video, the vendor can be seen sprinkling masala and mayonnaise into the cone after which he adds savory chana, chopped onion and tomatoes. He then adds the curd and again repeats the procedure. He tops the cone chat with cheese. The video has more than 3.4 million views so far. Checkout video for more.