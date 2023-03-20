Home

Viral Infection: How To Differentiate Between H3N2, Covid 19, Common Cold And Flu – Watch Video

Diseases like H3N2, COVID-19, flu, common cold have symptoms that are almost the same but their intensity is different. So in case you are also struggling to differentiate between these symptoms then watch this video.

Viral Infection: Viral infections are at a surge in India and recently their have been an uptick inCOVID-19 cases as well. Amidst the spread in so many diseases with similar symptoms, it is very difficult to differentiate the symptoms. Diseases like H3N2, COVID-19, flu, common cold have symptoms that are almost the same but their intensity is different. So in case you are also struggling to differentiate between these symptoms then watch this video.