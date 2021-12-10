Viral Stuntman Once Upon A Time, is Now Brand Ambassador of ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ Campaign, All Thanks to Police:
A Kolkata youth was addicted to bike stunt. Mohammad Shakib used to post videos of bike stunts on social media. Bidhannagar police tracked the boy, started his counselling, taught him the meaning of life. And now Mohammad Shakib is the brand ambassador of the road safety initiative of Bidhannagar police. He inaugurated the ‘safe drive save life’ program.Also Read - Despite Ban, Shocking Video Shows Children Getting Married in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara | Watch Also Read - Viral Video: Girls Drink Alcohol, Dance Their Heart Out in Baraat to 'Main Sharabi' Song. Watch Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Aunty Grooves to 'Lazy Lad', Delights Internet With Her Thumkas | Watch