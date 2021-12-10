Viral Stuntman Once Upon A Time, is Now Brand Ambassador of ‘Safe Drive Save Life’ Campaign, All Thanks to Kolkata Police:
A kolkata youth was addicted to bike stunt. Mohammad Shakib used to post videos of bike stunts on social media. Bidhannagar police tracked the boy, started his counselling, taught him the meaning of life. And now Mohammad Shakib is the brand ambassador of the road safety initiative of Bidhannagar police. He inaugurated the 'safe drive save life' program.