A video of a youtuber has gone viral on social media. A 20-year-old Irish boy buys parents their dream house. He brought the house at the age of 20. He used to save money he earned from his youtube channel. He started his youtube channel and began saving at 12. His name is Adam Beales known as Adam B. He is a popular youtuber in Ireland. He also bought some matching furniture. Adam used to make videos involving him pranking his mum or younger brother. In this video he blindfolded his parents and younger brother. As he removed the blindfolds his parents were shocked and surprised. His mother broke down to tears and gave him a hug. This was the house which his family had viewed earlier. Netizens are getting emotional after watching this video.