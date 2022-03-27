Viral Video: 4 Year Old Girl Shows Her Baking Skills Through Videos, Internet Says ‘Brilliant’ :
A video of a 4-year-old Girl has gone viral on Internet. In this video a small girl can be seen layering and decorating the cake. Her mother is also a cake artist. This video was posted by her mother Joey on Instagram. Her videos have been posted earlier as well, wherein she is a making rainbow cake, two-tiered cake, cupcakes and many more items. Netizens are impressed by little girl skills. Watch video.