A Video of a Blind Racer has gone viral on social media. This is a video of a car racer who went blind in an accident 10 years ago. He drove a customised car at 339.64 kmph on the same date and broke the record. His name is Dan Parker. This event took place at Spaceport America, New Mexico on March 31. Parker broke the world record of 322.68 km/h. Parker graduated from Louisiana Center for the Blind 7 years ago on the same date. Dan Parker used an audio guidance system which helped him control the vehicle. His goal was to break Guinness World Record For ‘Fastest Speed for a car Driven by a Blindfolded’.