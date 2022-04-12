A video has gone viral from the War Zone of Ukraine. A Dog reunites with his owner in Bucha, Ukraine. Many heart-warming videos are coming from Ukraine. This emotional video was shared on Insta by Battalion of Kastus Kalinouski. In this video, a Dog can be seen reuniting with his owner are a long period of time. Dog name is Nessie and he is running towards his owner. This video has more than 40k views. Netizens are loving this video | Watch Video