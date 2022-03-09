Making bizarre and weird food combinations have become a trend these days. Be it Masala dosa ice cream rolls or Fanta Maggie, food vendors keep bringing up unthinkable and unimaginable food items by mixing anything and everything. And now these vendors are ruining our favorite Motichoor and besan ladoos. Recently, a food blogger namely Ayushi Malhotra shared a reel on her Instagram page called Foodie Blest wherein a vendor was seen mixing ladoos with powdered sugar, milk and ice cream thereby making a ladoo milkshake. Netizens seemed to be extremely disgusted by this new bizarre creation and flooded the comment section with words like Kya Bkawas Hai and Bhagwaan Maaf Nahi Karega. This video has over 4 lakh views so far. Watch yourself.