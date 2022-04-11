Have you ever thought of doing a backflip in a saree? Well, a video of a Bengali Girl has gone viral on Internet. She is Mili Sarkar from Raiganj, West Bengal. Mili is a Professional Gymnast and Dancer. In this Video Mili is seen doing Backflip wearing a saree. Mili has been posting her videos on social media doing backflips and other gymnastic moves. This video was shared on Insta by her only. The video has more than 26k views | Watch Video