A video of a hot air balloon crash has gone viral on Internet. This video was captured by a man in California. In this video a terrifying moment of a hot air balloon crash was captured. The crash happened due to high-speed wind. His name is Nicholas McCall and this was his first ride. The video was first posted on Tik Tok by Mr McCall. This video is being spread across other social media platforms. This video has more than 65,000 views.