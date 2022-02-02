Maggie ice cream rolls: After experimenting ice cream roll with momo, dhoka and golgappa, an ice cream vendor has come up with maggi ice cream rolls. This video has gone viral on internet. This video was shared by the great Indian foodie on insta. The vendor mixed maggi and cream to make maggi ice cream rolls. The video has more than 203k views. Watch video.Also Read - YouTuber Logan Paul Gets Chased & Robbed by Monkeys During Trip to South Africa | Watch