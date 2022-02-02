Maggie ice cream rolls: After experimenting ice cream roll with momo, dhoka and golgappa, an ice cream vendor has come up with maggi ice cream rolls. This video has gone viral on internet. This video was shared by the great Indian foodie on insta. The vendor mixed maggi and cream to make maggi ice cream rolls. The video has more than 203k views. Watch video.Also Read - YouTuber Logan Paul Gets Chased & Robbed by Monkeys During Trip to South Africa | Watch Also Read - Food Challenge: A Food Eatery Will Give You Rs. 71k If You Finish Their 10-Foot-Long Dosa; Viral Video Also Read - Woman Throws Her 3-Year-Old Daughter Into Zoo’s Bear Pit, Charged With Attempted Murder | Watch