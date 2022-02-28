A Small Kid Identifies Pulses and Spices Just by Looking at Them, Internet Says Such a Smart Kid
: A small kid has surprised the people on the internet. Small boy named Abir is pro in identifying spices and pulses. He identified bay leaf, cardamom and cinnamon like spices by just looking at the jars. He also recognized pulses like masoor dal and channa dal. This video has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on Insta by Sonika Bhasin. The video has more than 4 lakh views.