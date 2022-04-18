Viral Videos: A video of an airhostess has gone viral on social media. This airhostess is identified as Surabhi Nair. She is an IndiGo airlines employee. This video was shared on Insta by Amrutha Suresh. In this video the airhostess announces her last flight. This was her last flight as IndiGo employee. While giving her last speech she gets emotional and teary eyes. She thanks everyone in her speech. Netizens shares good wishes for Surabhi. This video clip has more than 297k views.Also Read - A Student Who Choked on a Bottle Cap During a Class Was Saved by His Teacher | Watch Video