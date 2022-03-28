A lot of heartwarming viral videos on trend on social media which lave us either teary-eyed or amazed. Now, a video of a Thailand YouTuber named Mark Wiens who is a food blogger, is doing rounds on internet. In the video, Mark can be seen trying authentic South Indian dishes at a restaurant in Bangalore. We can see him trying 18 different kind of South Indian dishes like mango pickle, avial, rasam, sambhar, poori rice and many more. He can be seen eating all these items on a banana leaf. Mark loved the variety of South Indian food and was thoroughly enjoying the food. His priceless reaction has gone viral and has amazed netizens. The video has over 7 lakh views. Watch yourself.