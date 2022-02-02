Viral Video: A Tiger In Tamil Nadu Takes A Walk On The National Highway, Netizens Are Thrilled; Must Watch
A Video of a Tiger was shot by a photographer accidentally. People are loving this video. The video was shot by a photographer raj mohan. This video was shared by Indian forest officer Susanta Nanda on twitter.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.
|
Published Date: February 2, 2022 7:01 PM IST
Updated Date: February 2, 2022 7:02 PM IST