Viral Video: A Tiger In Tamil Nadu Takes A Walk On The National Highway; Must Watch: A video of a tiger has gone viral on social media. In Tamil Nadu a tiger was seen walking on National Highway. The video has more than 43k views. The video was shot by a photographer Raj Mohan. This video was shared by Indian forest officer Susanta Nanda on twitter. This incident took place in Valparai town in Tamil Nadu. Watch video to know more.Also Read - 'Jolly Good Fellow': Indian Army Officers Give Heartwarming Farewell to Lt. General Kanwal Singh Jeet Dhillon | Watch

Also Read - Viral Video: A Man Makes Ice Cream Rolls Adding Maggie, Netizens Troll It Badly; Must Watch

Also Read - YouTuber Logan Paul Gets Chased & Robbed by Monkeys During Trip to South Africa | Watch