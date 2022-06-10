A video of a woman riding bicycle with her toddler has gone viral on internet. In this video a woman is riding bicycle with his son. His son is sitting on a plastic chair attached to the bicycle. She wanted to give a comfortable and safe ride to her son. The video was posted by IPS Officer Ankita Sharma on Twitter. This video has more than 4 lakh views. Netizens called the mother’s attempt on originality. What are your thoughts about this?