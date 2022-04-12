Well, who doesn’t want a selfie with a pretty girl? An incident took place in Mumbai. A video of an Australian women has gone viral in social media. In this video desi Indians are asking the lady for a selfie. Her name is Celia Voivodich. As she moves forward a desi guy takes a selfie with her. After this other people standing nearby takes a selfie with her. Then she asks for Rs. 100 for a selfie. This video was captured at Gateway of India, Mumbai. This video was shared on Reddit by r/IndianDankMemes | Watch Video