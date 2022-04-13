A Video has gone viral on Internet. This video shows a dog reuniting with its owner 5 years after it went missing. If you are a pet lover or a dog parent this video will make you cry. The dog was stolen few years back. Dog owner and his family lost all hopes of meeting him again. But recently he was rescued and handed over to the owner. This video was shared on Twitter by Good News Movement. This video has more than 5 lakh views.