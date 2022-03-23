Isn’t it cute when a foreigner speaks your native language fluently? A viral video is doing rounds on social media wherein an American YouTuber named Arieh Smith can be seen ordering food in fluent Gujarati language at a Gujarati restaurant thereby surprising the Indian owner. Arieh told the owner that his Gujarati friends have been teaching him the language. He is a renowned YouTuber who has a channel named Xiaomanyc on YouTube which is followed by more than 4 million people. This heartwarming incident has left all the people in the restaurant amazed and stunned. Netizens are praising the YouTuber for the fluent Gujarati speaking skill all over social media. Watch video to know more.