Home

Video Gallery

Viral Video: Bride And Groom Celebrate Wedding By Skydiving Off High Cliff With Guests, Thrilling Video Will Give You Goosebumps – WATCH

Viral Video: Bride And Groom Celebrate Wedding By Skydiving Off High Cliff With Guests, Thrilling Video Will Give You Goosebumps – WATCH

The now viral footage captures the newlyweds exchanging vows on the edge of the cliff before embarking on a skydiving adventure with their guests, all geared up for safety. Watch video.

Viral Video: A newly married couple decided to make their wedding day worth remembering. The duo decided to commence their journey of love with a thrilling adventure. The couple and their wedding guests embarked on a thrilling skydiving experience. The now viral footage captures the newlyweds exchanging vows on the edge of the cliff before embarking on a skydiving adventure with their guests, all geared up for safety. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.