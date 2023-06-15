Home

Viral Video: Bride And Her Mother’s Breathtaking Dance During The Wedding Will Melt Your Heart | WATCH

The viral video features a breathtaking performance by a bride and her mother. This adorable video will make your day.

Virat Video today: We get to see several wedding dance videos on internet every now and then and once again a similar wedding dance video is doing rounds on social media, but with a twist. The viral video features a breathtaking performance by a bride and her mother. The bride and her mother can be seen performing a medley of songs that included hit songs like Chaap Tilak and Dama Dam Mast Qalandar. Watch the viral clip.