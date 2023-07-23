Home

Viral Video: Bus Carrying Over 20 Passenger Gets Stuck In The Strong Current Of River – Watch Video

A horrifying video of a bus stranded in on a waterlogged road in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor is going viral now. The bus full of passengers was trapped in the strong current of a river.

Viral Video: Heavy rain has caused a lot of ruckus in many parts of India. Several states are grappling with a range of challenges, including waterlogging and landslides. A horrifying video of a bus stranded in on a waterlogged road in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor is going viral now. The bus full of passengers was trapped in the strong current of a river. The bus had over 24 passengers in it. watch video.

