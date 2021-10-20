A new clip of Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangam has gone viral. The viral video shows his love towards a nostalgic song ‘Summer of 69’ by Bryan Adams. This song was originally recorded by a Canadian musician Bryan Adams. This song is about a catch between setting down or trying to become a rock star. This song was released in 1985. This video was shot at an event in Itanagar. Arunachal Pradesh .This viral video shows Conrad Sangam singing Summer of 69 by Bryan Adams. Conrad Sangam can be seen completely enjoying himself throughout the performance. The video was shared by Northeast Today on Twitter. The caption says,“Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma serenading Itanagar with Bryan Adams’ Summer of ‘69 is the coolest thing on the Internet now’’. This Viral video has more then 12000 views and lots of reactions .