By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
viral video delhi metro now two women fight in mumbai local slapped hard and even pulled hair
Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़ाई का मामला अभी शांत भी नहीं हुआ था कि मुंबई लोकल ...
viral video delhi metro now two women fight in mumbai local slapped hard and even pulled hair
Trending Now
Mumbai Local Train Fight Video: दिल्ली मेट्रो में लड़ाई का मामला अभी शांत भी नहीं हुआ था कि मुंबई लोकल में दो महिलाओं के बीच थप्पड़ कांड का वीडियो सामने आ गया. जो कि अब खूब वायरल हो रहा है. इस वीडियो देखेंगे दोनों महिला आपस में पहले कुछ बहस करती है, फिर अचानक एक महिला दूसरी महिला को थप्पड़ लगा देती है. फिर दूसरी महिला थप्पड़ मारने वाली महिला के बाल नोंच लेती है. वहीं, वीडियो में सुना जा सकता है कि आसपास की महिलाएं उन्हें न लड़ने को कहती रहती हैं, पर दोनों हैं कि मानने का नाम नहीं ले रहीं हैं.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.