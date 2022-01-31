Viral Video: Desi Bride Wins Internet As Her Brothers Lay Out Their Palms For Her Entry To Wedding Venue; Must Watch
A video of a Desi Bride is going Viral on Social Media. The Entry of a Bride to her Wedding will make you emotional. The video was posted by witty wedding on Instagram. The video has already got 1.7 lakh views. Netizens are commenting with Heart-warming message.
Published Date: January 31, 2022 4:42 PM IST