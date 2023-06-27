Home Video Gallery Viral Video: Desis Throw Kicks And Punches Over Mangoes In London Market, Their ‘Kalesh’ Will Leave You In Splits | WATCH Viral Video: Desis Throw Kicks And Punches Over Mangoes In London Market, Their ‘Kalesh’ Will Leave You In Splits | WATCH The brawl started over buying mangoes in London market. This bizarre incident has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Watch the viral video.
Published: June 27, 2023 10:55 AM IST
Video Desk
Viral Video: A video is going viral on social media wherein two groups of individuals of South Asian descent started physical violence, involving punches and kicks. The reason you ask? MANGOES ! Yes, the brawl started over buying mangoes in London market. This bizarre incident has garnered a lot of attention on social media. Watch the viral video.
