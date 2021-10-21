Dhinchal Pooja became a sensation on Internet after her debut song ‘Selfie Maine Leli Aaj’. This went Viral in 2017. Which has 48,112,735 Views till date. Dhinchak Pooja has also sung songs such as ‘Swag Wali Topi, Baapu Dede Thoda Cash, Gaadi Meri 2-Seater and few songs on COVID-19 theme in 2020. She was also a part of Big Boss Season 13 as a contestant. This time Dhinchak Pooja is in News again for her Latest Video Song ‘ Dilo Ka Shooter 2.0’. People are sending Funny mems on twitter as well. Some of them says’ She Writes Better Lyrics Than Tony Kakkar’. This Video was shared on her Youtube Channel named Dhinchak Pooja.