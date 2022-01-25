Viral Video: Dhokla Khandvi Ice Cream Roll is the Latest Bizarre Food Fusion on Internet; Must Watch:
After Masala dosa and Momo Ice Cream rolls it's time for another disaster on internet. An Ice cream vendor has come up with Dhokla Khandvi Ice Cream Rolls. Netizens are unhappy after this bizarre food fusion. This video was shared by a food blogger 'the great Indian foodie' on Instagram. He prepares ice cream rolls with dhokla and khandvi. The vendor tops First roll with dhokla and green chilli and other roll he tops with khandvi and green chilli. This video is being shared on social media like crazy.