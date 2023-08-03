Home

Video Gallery

Viral Video: Dramatic Dog Goes Crazy When Owner Switches Off Fame, His Cute Tantrums Will Leave You In Splits – WATCH

Viral Video: Dramatic Dog Goes Crazy When Owner Switches Off Fame, His Cute Tantrums Will Leave You In Splits – WATCH

As the dog plays the video game, a man, who is sitting besides the dog leans in & switches off the monitor. At first the dog looks at his ‘hooman’ friend with total disbelief and then tries to tap on the keyboard again.

Viral video: A cute yet funny video of a dog playing video game is goin viral on social media. In the funny clip, a furry pooch can be seen using its front paws to vigorously tap on a keyboard, with a video game being played on the computer screen…But wait that’s not what the video is all about. As the dog plays the video game, a man, who is sitting besides the dog leans in & switches off the monitor. At first the dog looks at his ‘hooman’ friend with total disbelief and then tries to tap on the keyboard again. When the monitor doesn’t start, the dog goes on to push away the keyboard showing its utter frustration at being interrupted. The reaction of the dog is indeed cute yet hilarious at the same time and will definitely leave you in splits. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.