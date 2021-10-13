Viral Video: Dubai Couple Uses Tiger For Their Baby Gender Reveal, Watch Video
: Internet is being so angry at this unique way for gender reveal by a Tiger In dubai. A video of a Tiger bursting a balloon is spinning on the internet like crazy. A Couple in Dubai is expecting their first baby together. They used a Tiger in a gender reveal party. The viral video shows a Tiger performing a stunt. The tiger wasn't chained and he walks near the balloons. Finally, it jumps & punched one of the balloons Which had pink color in it which signifies that the unborn baby will be a Baby Girl. The video was uploaded by Lovin Dubai on Instagram.