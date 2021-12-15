Dutch Singer Emma Heesters Sings Harrdy Sandhu’s Song ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ | Must Watch: Heesters is a Dutch singer and television personality. she is known for singing covers of popular songs on her own YouTube channel. she has more then 4.8million subscribers on YouTube. This time she is singing “Bijlee Bijlee” song. Original song was sung by Punjabi pop singer “Harrdy Sandhu”.Also Read - Guns Waved & Fired Openly at Wedding Reception of Rajasthan Minister's Son in Banswara | Watch