Viral Video: Elderly Couple Recreates SRK And Deepika’s Pathaan Song Jhoome Jo Pathaan, Fans Say, Would Love To See More Bollywood | WATCH

In a viral video, an Elderly couple has recreated SRK's Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance. Cute Couple Joan and Jimmy nailed hook steps to perfection.

Viral Video: SRK’s Pathaan has wooed hearts of people of all age groups . In a viral video, an Elderly couple has recreated SRK’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan dance. Cute Couple Joan and Jimmy nailed hook steps to perfection. The video has over 5000 likes. The couple has Instagram and TikTok pages under the name of two_jays_2 with millions of followers. Now, the fans are praising the couple for their brilliant dance steps. They showered lovely comments on the viral video. Watch this video here.