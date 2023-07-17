Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Viral Video: Elderly Man Grooves To SRK And Madhuri’s Song ‘Koi Ladki Hai’, Adorable Video Will Make Your Heart Smile – WATCH

Viral Video: Elderly Man Grooves To SRK And Madhuri’s Song ‘Koi Ladki Hai’, Adorable Video Will Make Your Heart Smile – WATCH

The videos shows the elderly man all smiles as he grooves to Koi Ladki Hai. His vibrant smile and cute moves is winning the hearts of people online.

Published: July 17, 2023 11:30 AM IST

By Video Desk

Viral video: A video is going viral on social media that  shows an elderly man, identified as Vijay Kharote, dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s song Koi Ladki Hai from the film Dil To Pagal Hai. The videos shows the elderly man all smiles as he grooves to Koi Ladki Hai. His vibrant smile and cute moves is winning the hearts of people online. The heartwarming video has garnered over 6 million views. Watch video.

Also Watch

Also Read:

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Recommended Videos

Topics

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.