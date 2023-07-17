Home

Video Gallery

Viral Video: Elderly Man Grooves To SRK And Madhuri’s Song ‘Koi Ladki Hai’, Adorable Video Will Make Your Heart Smile – WATCH

Viral Video: Elderly Man Grooves To SRK And Madhuri’s Song ‘Koi Ladki Hai’, Adorable Video Will Make Your Heart Smile – WATCH

The videos shows the elderly man all smiles as he grooves to Koi Ladki Hai. His vibrant smile and cute moves is winning the hearts of people online.

Viral video: A video is going viral on social media that shows an elderly man, identified as Vijay Kharote, dancing to Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit’s song Koi Ladki Hai from the film Dil To Pagal Hai. The videos shows the elderly man all smiles as he grooves to Koi Ladki Hai. His vibrant smile and cute moves is winning the hearts of people online. The heartwarming video has garnered over 6 million views. Watch video.

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.