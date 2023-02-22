Top Trending Videos

  • Home
  • Video Gallery
  • Viral Video: Elderly Woman Feeds Husband With Hands, A User Writes, ‘What a Beautiful Moment’ – WATCH

Viral Video: Elderly Woman Feeds Husband With Hands, A User Writes, ‘What a Beautiful Moment’ – WATCH

An elderly woman feeds her husband with hands. The adorable video has tugged at the heartstrings of many

Published: February 22, 2023 11:23 AM IST

By Prashasti Sudhakar

Viral Video: A cute  video is going viral on social media. In the video, an elderly woman feeds her husband with hands. The adorable video has tugged at the heartstrings of many. The Video has been views more than 11.7 million. The video will surely melt your hearts. Watch the viral clip.

Also Watch

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 22, 2023 11:23 AM IST