Viral Video: Elephant Herd Protects Baby Calves From Lions, Video Goes Viral – WATCH

The viral video shows elephants forming a circle around the young calves to protect them from lions by positioning themselves with their backs facing the vulnerable youngsters.

Viral Video: A video is going viral on social media wherein an elephant herd is seen protecting their young ones from predators. The viral video shows elephants forming a circle around the young calves to protect them from lions by positioning themselves with their backs facing the vulnerable youngsters. The heartwarming video is now going viral on Twitter. This video was shared by Susanta Nanda, an IFS officer. Watch the video.

