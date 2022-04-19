This man from Florida, USA, sets a unique Guinness World Record. The record is for the most cinema productions attended of the same film. He has watched spider-man no way home 292 times in 3 months. His name is Ramiro Alanis. He watched the movie between 16th December 2021 to 15th March 2022. Ramiro spent approximately Rs. 2,59,642 on tickets. Ramiro had previously set the record in 2019 with 191 viewings of Avengers: Endgame but that was broken by Arnaud Klein. Ramiro attempted the record in honour for his grandmother, Juany. She passed away in 2019, her dream was seeing Ramiro earn his first Guinness Record.