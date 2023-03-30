Home

Video Gallery

Viral Video: G20 Delegates Dance On The Beats Of Oscar Winning Naatu Naatu, Netizens Are Thrilled – Watch Video

Viral Video: G20 Delegates Dance On The Beats Of Oscar Winning Naatu Naatu, Netizens Are Thrilled – Watch Video

The delegates from various nations danced with local Bhangra dancers. These diplomats attended 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meeting under India’s presidency of the group.

Viral Video: It seems that RRR’s Naatu Naatu fever is not ending soon ! Several video of people dancing on the song has gone viral on Internet and now G20 delegates danced on RRR’s song Naatu Naatu . The delegates from various nations danced with local Bhangra dancers. These diplomats attended 2nd Agriculture Deputies Meeting under India’s presidency of the group. Well, Naatu Naatu won Oscar award at 95th Academy awards. Watch video