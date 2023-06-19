Home

Viral Video: Girl Spotted Straightening Her Hair Inside Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral | Watch

A young girl is seen using a hair straightener inside Delhi Metro, while surrounded by fellow passengers. Watch viral video here.

Viral Delhi Metro video: An video from Delhi Metro is doing rounds on social media. In the video, a young girl is seen using a hair straightener while surrounded by fellow passengers. She has plugged her straightener into the metro’s charging outlets which are typically used for phones and laptops. Watch the viral clip.