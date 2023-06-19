By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Viral Video: Girl Spotted Straightening Her Hair Inside Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral | Watch
Viral Delhi Metro video: An video from Delhi Metro is doing rounds on social media. In the video, a young girl is seen using a hair straightener while surrounded by fellow passengers. She has plugged her straightener into the metro’s charging outlets which are typically used for phones and laptops. Watch the viral clip.