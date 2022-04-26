Viral Video:
This Dosa Vendor Makes it Possible. Harsh goenka shared a video of a Dosa vendor who makes dosa at a roadside stall. He is amazed to watch his skills of making dosa and serving it. The vendor had an interesting lesson to share, 'You have to love what you do, to give your best'. In fact, the Dosa vendor can be seen preparing several dosa's with speed. He throws cooked dosa to another person standing next to the cart. This video has more than 40k views.