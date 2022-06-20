A video of a cop from Kerala has gone viral on internet. In this video a man is arguing with a cop. After few minutes the man gets down from his vehicle and attacks the cop with a sword. Cop tries to defend him and tries to snatch the sword from his hand. The incident took place at Para Junction near Kayamkulam in Kerala. The video was shared on Twitter by Swati Lakra, an Indian Police Service officer. Passers-by rush to the scene and help the officer. Police officer was injured during this incident and got seven stitches on his fingers. The officer has been identified as Sub Inspector Arun Kumar. And the man with the sword has been identified as Sugathan. An official complain has been lodged against the man.