Viral Video: Indian Woman Skis In Saree, Netizens Praise Her Daring Stunt – Watch

The woman called the stunt 'combination of adrenaline and pride'. The video has garnered over 1.6 million views so far. Watch video here.

Indian Woman Skis In Saree: A woman dressed in saree is seen skiing in a viral video. The name of the woman is Divya Maiya and she is an Instagram influencer. Internet has gone gaga over her daring style. The woman called the stunt ‘combination of adrenaline and pride’. The video has garnered over 1.6 million views so far. Watch video here.