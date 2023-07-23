Home

Video Gallery

Viral Video: Indigo Cabin Crew Cleberates Toddler’s First Birthday On Board, Internet Is In Love With This Sweet Gesture

Viral Video: Indigo Cabin Crew Cleberates Toddler’s First Birthday On Board, Internet Is In Love With This Sweet Gesture

The sweet gesture brought smile on everyone's faces as they clapped and cheered in joy for the baby girl. Several onboard passengers wished & greeted the baby. Watch the cute video.

Viral Video: An ordinary flight journey turned into a joyous occasion when Indigo crew decided to celebrate toddler’s first birthday onboard. The sweet gesture brought smile on everyone’s faces as they clapped and cheered in joy for the baby girl. Several onboard passengers wished & greeted the baby, while others showered their blessings on her. In other part of the video the baby girl can be seen cutting her birthday cake, in presence of her parents & flight attendants

Trending Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News on India.com.