Viral Video: Kili Paul And Neema Paul’s Energetic Recreation Of Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke Impresses Sunny Deol – Watch

Viral Video: In the video, both can be seen dressed in ethnic outfits as they groove to the iconic song. Their energetic dance step is winning the hearts of audience. Sunny Deol shared their awesome recreation on his Instagram. Watch video

Kili Paul and Neema Paul: Tanzanian content creator Kili Paul with his sister Neema Paul dropped a video of themselves dancing to the beats of Sunny Deol’s song Mai Nikla Gaddi Leke. In the video, both can be seen dressed in ethnic outfits as they groove to the iconic song. Their energetic dance step is winning the hearts of audience. Actor Sunny Deol was so impressed with the recreation that he shared Kili Paul’s video on his Instagram handle. Watch video.

