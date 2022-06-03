A video of a youtuber performing a stunt on bike goes viral on internet. In this video he is performing stunts on his bike. A girl could be seen sitting behind him. According to the reports, the girl is his girlfriend. His name is Nizamul Khan. According to the police, he was arrested by Noida Police in 2020 in link with the murder of his Girlfriend’s brother. He was on bail from Allahabad High Court in 2021. He started creating content for social media. The motorcycle used during the stunt has been seized by Noida Police. The youtuber boy is behind the bars.