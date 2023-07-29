Top Trending Videos

Viral Video: Little Boy’s Killer Archery Skills Will Leave You Speechless – WATCH

The little man does headstand & picks up the bow with his feet, after which he proceeds to lift the bow & arrow in a tough gymnastic position while doing a headstand.

Published: July 29, 2023 11:54 AM IST

By Video Desk

Viral Video: A young boy’s jaw-dropping archery skills will leave you speechless. A viral video shows a young boy shooting an arrow at a target, but that’s not it. The little man does headstand & picks up the bow with his feet, after which he proceeds to lift the bow & arrow in a tough gymnastic position while doing a headstand. His archery skills have won stunned the people. Watch video.

