Home Video Gallery Viral Video: Man Climbs Over Seats In a Crowded Train To Reach Washroom | WATCH Viral Video: Man Climbs Over Seats In a Crowded Train To Reach Washroom | WATCH A passenger in a crowded train, climbed over seats to reach washroom. People have mixed reactions as some were angry and some called it a real struggle. The viral video has over 1 million views.
Published: June 20, 2023 11:31 AM IST
By
Video Desk
Viral Video today: A video of a man climbing over the seats in a crowded train to reach toiled is going viral on social media. People have mixed reactions as some were angry and some called it a real struggle. After skipping seat after seat, the passenger gradually stepped down. This clip has gone viral with a background score from the film Adipurush inserted into it. The viral video has over 1 million views. Watch the viral video here.
Also Watch
Viral Video: Artist Creates Incredible Portrait Of Fellow Passenger On Train, His Priceless Reactions Wows Netizens
Viral Video: Mumbai Cop Dances To Anushka And Ranveer's 'Dum Dum', Netizens Are Impressed | Watch
Leopard Viral Video: Leopard Doing Surya Namaskar Leaves Netizens Amazed | WATCH
Emotional Viral Video: Visually Impaired Woman Feeds Milk To Puppy, Internet Is Emotional | Watch Video
Viral Video: Muslim Couple Gets Married In a Temple In Himachal Pradesh | WATCH
Viral Video: Cute Little Kid Sings Bob Marley's Song Don't Worry About a Thing, Adorable Video Will Make Your Heart Smile - WATCH
Viral Wedding Video: Groomsmen Dance On 'Desi Girl' Wearing Saree, Impress Netizens With Their Fiery Thumkas - Watch
Viral Video: Man Makes Unique Sounds, Fills Sky With Flock Of Crows, Fascinating Video Goes Viral | Watch
Viral Video: Elderly Man Clicks Pictures Of Wife In The Cutest Way, Heartwarming Video Will Melt Your Heart | Watch
Viral Video: Elderly Woman Feeds Husband With Hands, A User Writes, 'What a Beautiful Moment' - WATCH