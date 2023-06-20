Top Trending Videos

Viral Video: Man Climbs Over Seats In a Crowded Train To Reach Washroom | WATCH

A passenger in a crowded train, climbed over seats to reach washroom. People have mixed reactions as some were angry and some called it a real struggle. The viral video has over 1 million views.

Published: June 20, 2023 11:31 AM IST

By Video Desk

Viral Video today: A video of a man climbing over the seats in a crowded train to reach toiled is going viral on social media. People have mixed reactions as some were angry and some called it a real struggle. After skipping seat after seat, the passenger gradually stepped down. This clip has gone viral with a background score from the film Adipurush inserted into it. The viral video has over 1 million views. Watch the viral video here.

