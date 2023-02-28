Home

Viral Video: Man Makes Unique Sounds, Fills Sky With Flock Of Crows, Fascinating Video Goes Viral | Watch

In the video, the man who is in an open field, starts making the sounds of crows after which you can see the whole sky is filled with birds.

Viral Video: You must have seen a lot of people making animal and bird sounds. However, a video is going viral on social media wherein a flock of birds came together on a man’s call. In the video, the man who is in an open field, starts making the sounds of crows after which you can see the whole sky is filled with birds. Well, the unique sight was indeed fascinating for the people present at the scene. The video was shared on Instagram by a user with the caption crow man of India and so far the video has got lakhs of views. Take a look at the video..