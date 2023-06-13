By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Viral Video: Man Rescues Owl Stuck On a Branch, His Kind Gesture Will Win Your Hearts – Watch Video
In the video, the man detangles the owl whose one of the wings seemed to be entangled in a tree branch After the owl is freed, he caresses the bird gently.
Trending viral video today: We see several videos on internet reflecting sheer humanity and kindness in humans towards animals. One such video is going viral on social media. Recently, a video was shared online which showed a man rescuing an owl stuck on the branches of a tree. In the video, the man detangles the owl whose one of the wings seemed to be entangled in a tree branch After the owl is freed, he caresses the bird gently. People all over social media appreciated the kindness of the man. Watch video.