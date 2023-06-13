Home

Viral Video: Man Rescues Owl Stuck On a Branch, His Kind Gesture Will Win Your Hearts – Watch Video

In the video, the man detangles the owl whose one of the wings seemed to be entangled in a tree branch After the owl is freed, he caresses the bird gently.

Trending viral video today: We see several videos on internet reflecting sheer humanity and kindness in humans towards animals. One such video is going viral on social media. Recently, a video was shared online which showed a man rescuing an owl stuck on the branches of a tree. In the video, the man detangles the owl whose one of the wings seemed to be entangled in a tree branch After the owl is freed, he caresses the bird gently. People all over social media appreciated the kindness of the man. Watch video.